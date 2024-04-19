GateToken Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7.70 Million (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. One GateToken token can currently be bought for about $6.76 or 0.00010472 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $652.01 million and approximately $7.70 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GateToken has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00009972 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00010833 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001362 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,607.53 or 1.00107208 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00010050 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.37 or 0.00098183 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000053 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,469,647 tokens. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 96,469,642.93207087 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 6.67998502 USD and is up 0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $8,442,433.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

