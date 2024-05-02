iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,884 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $107.46 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $85.24 and a one year high of $114.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.58.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

