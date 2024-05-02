Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Raises Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 151.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $49,819,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,604,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,716,774,418.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,765,401.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $49,819,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,604,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,716,774,418.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,426,000 shares of company stock valued at $158,226,960. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APO opened at $107.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.67. The company has a market capitalization of $61.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.61. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.50 and a fifty-two week high of $117.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.27 million. Research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.45%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APO. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.33.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

