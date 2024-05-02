Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,581 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Meritage Homes by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Meritage Homes by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

MTH stock opened at $166.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $109.23 and a 1 year high of $179.68. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.19.

Meritage Homes Increases Dividend

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 12.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Meritage Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MTH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $121,638.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,813.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 797 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $121,638.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,234 shares in the company, valued at $798,813.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 2,500 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total transaction of $406,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,266 shares in the company, valued at $16,322,302.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,998 shares of company stock valued at $635,171 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

