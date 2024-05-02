Savant Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Savant Capital LLC lowered its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,716 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McAdam LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. DDFG Inc lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,456,000. Finally, HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $455,000.

NULV stock opened at $36.96 on Thursday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.61 and a 200 day moving average of $35.93. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.92.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

