The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target to $1,518.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

TDG has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Susquehanna raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,180.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,163.27.

TransDigm Group Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,213.50 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group has a 12-month low of $741.74 and a 12-month high of $1,248.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,191.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,043.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.42.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 29.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total value of $12,161,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,921,433.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.48, for a total transaction of $3,421,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,105,728. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total value of $12,161,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,921,433.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,087 shares of company stock valued at $69,840,358 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransDigm Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

