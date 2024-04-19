The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Shares Up 0.6%

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.49 and last traded at $23.40. 12,017 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 89,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on RMR. TheStreet upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

The RMR Group Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $740.11 million, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.67.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $261.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.18 million. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 7.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The RMR Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The RMR Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMR. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The RMR Group by 2,724.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in The RMR Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in The RMR Group by 930.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in The RMR Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The RMR Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 42.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

Featured Stories

