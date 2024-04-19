Tranquility Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Tranquility Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,156 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 23,545 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,158,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 166,524 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $57,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,173 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,420 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 8,510 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,931 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $18,690,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.96.

HD stock opened at $332.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $367.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $329.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 59.60%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

