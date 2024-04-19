Zhang Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE)

Zhang Financial LLC lowered its stake in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC owned 0.50% of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKIE. Total Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 612,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,966,000 after acquiring an additional 69,129 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 519,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,908,000 after purchasing an additional 18,343 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 301.6% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 208,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,673,000 after purchasing an additional 156,820 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 64,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period.

Get BNY Mellon International Equity ETF alerts:

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BKIE stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.47. 13,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.83. BNY Mellon International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $61.90 and a 12-month high of $76.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.91.

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

About BNY Mellon International Equity ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.5666 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (BKIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-caps in the Developed Markets outside of US. BKIE was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.