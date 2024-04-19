Zhang Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Zhang Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,711 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Zhang Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Zhang Financial LLC owned 0.16% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $44,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $178.79. 553,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,811. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.23. The company has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.75 and a 1-year high of $192.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.