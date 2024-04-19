ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) versus Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Head-To-Head Contrast

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) and Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ZoomInfo Technologies and Vertex’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZoomInfo Technologies $1.24 billion 4.83 $107.30 million $0.27 58.41 Vertex $572.39 million 7.83 -$13.09 million ($0.10) -290.50

ZoomInfo Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Vertex. Vertex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZoomInfo Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZoomInfo Technologies 8.66% 11.25% 3.59% Vertex -2.29% 16.15% 5.08%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares ZoomInfo Technologies and Vertex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

ZoomInfo Technologies has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vertex has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.5% of ZoomInfo Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of Vertex shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of ZoomInfo Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 45.0% of Vertex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ZoomInfo Technologies and Vertex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZoomInfo Technologies 2 6 13 0 2.52 Vertex 0 4 6 0 2.60

ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $21.43, indicating a potential upside of 35.86%. Vertex has a consensus price target of $35.78, indicating a potential upside of 23.16%. Given ZoomInfo Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ZoomInfo Technologies is more favorable than Vertex.

Summary

ZoomInfo Technologies beats Vertex on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle. It serves enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses that operate in various industry, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

About Vertex

(Get Free Report)

Vertex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools. It provides implementation services, such as configuration, data migration and implementation, and support and training; and managed services, including tax return preparation, filing and tax payment, and notice management. The company sells its software products through software licenses and software as a service subscription. Vertex, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.