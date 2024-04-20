Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $224.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $224.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $202.80.

Amazon.com Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $174.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.28 and its 200 day moving average is $156.83. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $101.15 and a 52-week high of $189.77.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,150,723.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.65, for a total value of $8,432,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,014,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,670,375.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,150,723.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,213,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,798,456 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 14.3% in the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 14,613 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 71,576 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% in the third quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 705,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,628,000 after acquiring an additional 26,465 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

