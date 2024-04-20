BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.
BIOL stock opened at $0.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.87. BIOLASE has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $33.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.06.
BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The medical technology company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 555.22% and a negative net margin of 41.97%. The firm had revenue of $13.49 million for the quarter.
BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.
