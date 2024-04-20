Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CAMT. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Camtek from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camtek currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.75.

Camtek Stock Performance

NASDAQ CAMT opened at $74.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.41. Camtek has a 12-month low of $25.25 and a 12-month high of $90.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.92.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $88.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.02 million. Camtek had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Camtek will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Camtek Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. Camtek’s dividend payout ratio is 82.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camtek

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Camtek by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Camtek by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Camtek by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Camtek by 574.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Camtek by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. 41.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

