Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SPR. Susquehanna increased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.39.

NYSE SPR opened at $32.93 on Tuesday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $36.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.26.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.46) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 41,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,958 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

