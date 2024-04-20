Contrasting CarePayment Technologies (OTCMKTS:CPYT) & Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD)

CarePayment Technologies (OTCMKTS:CPYT – Get Free Report) and Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CarePayment Technologies and Palmer Square Capital BDC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CarePayment Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Palmer Square Capital BDC 0 2 4 0 2.67

Palmer Square Capital BDC has a consensus target price of $16.83, indicating a potential upside of 0.20%. Given Palmer Square Capital BDC’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Palmer Square Capital BDC is more favorable than CarePayment Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CarePayment Technologies N/A N/A N/A Palmer Square Capital BDC 96.09% 23.31% 9.23%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares CarePayment Technologies and Palmer Square Capital BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

6.5% of Palmer Square Capital BDC shares are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of CarePayment Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CarePayment Technologies and Palmer Square Capital BDC’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CarePayment Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Palmer Square Capital BDC $112.22 million 4.87 $107.84 million N/A N/A

Palmer Square Capital BDC has higher revenue and earnings than CarePayment Technologies.

Summary

Palmer Square Capital BDC beats CarePayment Technologies on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CarePayment Technologies

CarePayment Technologies, Inc. provides accounts receivable services in the United States. It offers services for accounts receivables generated by healthcare providers in connection with providing healthcare services to their patients under the CarePayment brand name. The company was formerly known as microHelix, Inc. CarePayment Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Lake Oswego, Oregon.

About Palmer Square Capital BDC

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.

