Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.42% of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,397,000. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,612,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,684,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 185.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 163,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 106,344 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,314,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TDVG opened at $36.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $390.03 million, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.08. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $30.97 and a 12-month high of $38.11.

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

