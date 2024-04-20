Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $237,000 Investment in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 975 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth about $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 142 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 2,500 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,829,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,354,327.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,666 shares of company stock valued at $10,090,055. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.44.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $216.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.38 and a 1 year high of $279.53. The company has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $251.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.97.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

