Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $111.53 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 7.0% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $111,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,963,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,572,756,000 after buying an additional 72,718 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after buying an additional 8,316,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after buying an additional 5,277,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,428,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,195,820,000 after buying an additional 186,384 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

IVV traded down $4.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $497.53. The company had a trading volume of 6,355,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,957,840. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $405.54 and a 1 year high of $527.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $513.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $478.62. The company has a market cap of $426.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

