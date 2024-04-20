Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 184,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,649,000 after acquiring an additional 61,933 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 282,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,470,000 after acquiring an additional 38,769 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $6,290,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 547,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,618,000 after purchasing an additional 126,668 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of CAH opened at $108.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.18. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.56 and a twelve month high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. The firm had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.07.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

