Greenleaf Trust Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,217,075,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520,067 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 47,016.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,505,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,655 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 50,563.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 963,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,796,000 after acquiring an additional 961,212 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,913,000 after acquiring an additional 151,772 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 188.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 202,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,027,000 after acquiring an additional 132,345 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

MDY stock opened at $518.28 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $424.22 and a fifty-two week high of $558.34. The company has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $533.35 and a 200-day moving average of $496.45.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.