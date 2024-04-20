Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT stock opened at $479.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $516.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $480.57. The company has a market capitalization of $60.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.37. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $368.39 and a 12 month high of $536.63.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

