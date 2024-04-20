CNB Bank Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

CNB Bank lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,778,659,000 after purchasing an additional 222,556,396 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,323.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,038,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830,607 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $199,277,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15,667.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,118 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,633,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.55. 4,689,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,198,454. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $179.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.14 and its 200-day moving average is $163.25.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

