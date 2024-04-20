Planning Directions Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Planning Directions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Planning Directions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after acquiring an additional 334,950,682 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,414.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,250,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837,958 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $449,086,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,611,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,449,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $234.99. 459,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,481. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $250.41. The firm has a market cap of $60.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.