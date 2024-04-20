Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Cut by Planning Directions Inc.

Planning Directions Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.7% of Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. RAM Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $3.84 on Friday, hitting $455.10. 9,787,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,531,457. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $469.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $437.78. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $370.92 and a 52 week high of $483.23. The company has a market cap of $412.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

