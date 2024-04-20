Planning Directions Inc. Has $492,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Planning Directions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 45.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,277 shares during the quarter. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Windham Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 56,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 78,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,840,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,948,059 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.10. The company has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

