S&U (LON:SUS) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,053.39

S&U plc (LON:SUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,053.39 ($25.56) and traded as low as GBX 1,850 ($23.03). S&U shares last traded at GBX 1,850 ($23.03), with a volume of 115 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,180 ($27.14) target price on shares of S&U in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

S&U Trading Down 0.5 %

S&U Increases Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of £223.56 million, a PE ratio of 681.48 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 58.00, a current ratio of 47.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,846.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,050.58.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a GBX 50 ($0.62) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This is a boost from S&U’s previous dividend of $35.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. S&U’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,222.22%.

About S&U

S&U plc provides motor, property bridging, and specialist finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

