Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Invests $438,000 in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,071,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,583,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.21.

Fiserv Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of FI opened at $148.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $87.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $159.99.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,588,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,477,911.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

