Planning Directions Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Planning Directions Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Planning Directions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Windsor Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $104.94. 2,264,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,024,971. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $88.74 and a twelve month high of $110.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.84.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

