Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 290.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $137,000.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

BATS:VSGX opened at $54.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.95.

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

