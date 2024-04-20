Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for GSK (LON:GSK)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 1,950 ($24.27) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GSK. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,725 ($21.47) target price on shares of GSK in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.54) to GBX 1,820 ($22.66) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,630.63 ($20.30).

Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,599 ($19.91) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £65.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,332.50, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,661.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,546.13. GSK has a 12-month low of GBX 1,302.60 ($16.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,719.80 ($21.41). The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.82.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share. This is a boost from GSK’s previous dividend of $14.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.04%. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 5,333.33%.

In related news, insider Julie Brown acquired 19,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,583 ($19.71) per share, with a total value of £306,468.80 ($381,512.26). In related news, insider Urs Rohner purchased 434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,662 ($20.69) per share, for a total transaction of £7,213.08 ($8,979.31). Also, insider Julie Brown acquired 19,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,583 ($19.71) per share, with a total value of £306,468.80 ($381,512.26). Insiders acquired 19,802 shares of company stock valued at $31,381,484 over the last three months. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

