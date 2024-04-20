ASOS’s (ASC) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their sell rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.47) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASOS has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 466.25 ($5.80).

Shares of LON:ASC opened at GBX 356.80 ($4.44) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £425.77 million, a PE ratio of -167.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.73. ASOS has a 52-week low of GBX 320.33 ($3.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 794 ($9.88). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 361.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 379.74.

In related news, insider William Barker purchased 474,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 364 ($4.53) per share, with a total value of £1,725,360 ($2,147,840.16). 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

