Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Price Target to C$30.00

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Free Report) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Filo Mining from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. National Bankshares set a C$35.00 target price on Filo Mining and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Shares of Filo Mining stock opened at C$8.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a current ratio of 9.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.72. Filo Mining has a 52-week low of C$1.60 and a 52-week high of C$11.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.97.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.21) by C($0.04). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Filo Mining will post -3.2399998 EPS for the current year.

Filo Mining Company Profile

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

