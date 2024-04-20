Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFNGet Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$27.63.

EFN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Element Fleet Management in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

In other news, Senior Officer Yu Xiang Jin bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$22.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,050.00. In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer Yu Xiang Jin bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$22.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,050.00. Also, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 33,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.01, for a total value of C$774,608.64. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSE EFN opened at C$21.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.84. Element Fleet Management has a 1 year low of C$17.00 and a 1 year high of C$23.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.50, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 5.70.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFNGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.01. Element Fleet Management had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 23.38%. The firm had revenue of C$333.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$334.92 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Element Fleet Management will post 1.4296824 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

