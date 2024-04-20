Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Invests $297,000 in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,172 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 37,371 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth about $1,457,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth about $2,003,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,762 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 6,721 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ EA opened at $127.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.47 and a 52-week high of $144.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.30. The firm has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.76.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total value of $109,944.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,904.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $143,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,755.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total value of $109,944.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,904.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,144 shares of company stock valued at $5,143,560. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

