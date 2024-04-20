Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Makes New $293,000 Investment in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 57.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 190.6% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CBRE Group news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,164,323.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,164,323.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $249,444.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,766,895.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,675,752. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $84.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.42. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.63 and a 12 month high of $98.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.79.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBRE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

CBRE Group Company Profile



CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

