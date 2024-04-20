Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Holdings Reduced by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $9,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Global Payments by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Global Payments by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Global Payments by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Global Payments by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GPN. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Global Payments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.92.

Global Payments Stock Down 0.0 %

Global Payments stock opened at $122.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.23. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.12 and a twelve month high of $141.77. The firm has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.46%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

