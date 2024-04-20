Calamos Advisors LLC Has $8.31 Million Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 53.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,204 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 47,025 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $8,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $205.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.18.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $183.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.33. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $374.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.17.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 20.12%. The business had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is 25.42%.

Paycom Software Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.