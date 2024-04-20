HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ATOS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atossa Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Atossa Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ATOS stock opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average of $0.99. The company has a market cap of $171.67 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.20. Atossa Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $2.31.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Atossa Therapeutics will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jonathan Finn acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $44,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atossa Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $98,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 14.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,074,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 138,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

About Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

Featured Stories

