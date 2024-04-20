Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) versus Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH) Financial Survey

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) and Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Inogen and Envoy Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inogen 1 2 1 0 2.00 Envoy Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

Inogen presently has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.11%. Envoy Medical has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.58%. Given Envoy Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Envoy Medical is more favorable than Inogen.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

89.9% of Inogen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of Envoy Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Inogen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Envoy Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Inogen and Envoy Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inogen $315.66 million 0.50 -$102.45 million ($4.41) -1.53 Envoy Medical $320,000.00 309.93 -$29.91 million N/A N/A

Envoy Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inogen.

Risk and Volatility

Inogen has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Envoy Medical has a beta of 2.68, meaning that its stock price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Inogen and Envoy Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inogen -32.46% -38.98% -27.03% Envoy Medical N/A N/A -100.39%

Summary

Envoy Medical beats Inogen on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inogen

(Get Free Report)

Inogen, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. The company offers Inogen One, a portable device that concentrate the air around the patient to provide a source of supplemental oxygen; Inogen At Home stationary oxygen concentrators; Simeox airway clearance; batteries; and related accessories. It also rents its products directly to patients. Inogen, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

About Envoy Medical

(Get Free Report)

Envoy Medical, Inc., a hearing health company, provides medical technologies for the hearing loss spectrum. Its products include personal sound amplification devices; hearing aids; Esteem fully implanted active middle ear implants; auditory osseointegrated implants; and Acclaim cochlear implants. The company was formerly known as Envoy Medical Corporation and changed its name to Envoy Medical, Inc. in September 2023. Envoy Medical, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in White Bear Lake, Minnesota.

