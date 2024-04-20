Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $85.76 and last traded at $86.01. 2,708 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 3,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.28.

Kingspan Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.58 and its 200 day moving average is $82.21.

Kingspan Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1902 per share. This is a boost from Kingspan Group’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.

Kingspan Group Company Profile

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in Western and Southern Europe, Central and Northern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Roofing + Waterproofing, Light, Air + Water, and Data + Flooring.

