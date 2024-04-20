First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Shares Up 0.1%

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $87.43 and last traded at $86.39. 9,180 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 32,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.32.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.35. The stock has a market cap of $835.43 million, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.27.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1234 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 21.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period.

The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

