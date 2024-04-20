First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Shares Up 0.1%

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $87.43 and last traded at $86.39. 9,180 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 32,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.32.
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.35. The stock has a market cap of $835.43 million, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.27.
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1234 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
About First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
