Palamina (CVE:PA) Trading Down 3.8%

Palamina Corp. (CVE:PA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.13. 49,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 39,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Palamina Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.91 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.11.

Palamina Company Profile

Palamina Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral deposits in Peru and Mexico. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company owns interests in the Usicayos, Panorama, Galena, Bendi, Cori, Yin Inca, Gaban, Yang, and Tinka projects located in Peru. Palamina Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

