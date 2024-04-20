Deutsche Telekom (ETR:DTE) Trading Up 0.2%

Deutsche Telekom AG (ETR:DTE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €21.04 ($22.38) and last traded at €20.88 ($22.21). Approximately 5,859,679 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €20.83 ($22.16).

Deutsche Telekom Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €21.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is €21.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.58.

About Deutsche Telekom

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services segments. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.