Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0192 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

Mesa Royalty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 72.0% per year over the last three years.

Mesa Royalty Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Mesa Royalty Trust stock opened at $11.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.83 million, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.71. Mesa Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $29.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesa Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $513,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Royalty Trust by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Royalty Trust by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,026 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Royalty Trust by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,032 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Royalty Trust owns net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. The company has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin of Northwestern New Mexico and Southwestern Colorado. Mesa Royalty Trust was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

