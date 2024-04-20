Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0192 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.
Mesa Royalty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 72.0% per year over the last three years.
Mesa Royalty Trust Trading Down 0.7 %
Mesa Royalty Trust stock opened at $11.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.83 million, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.71. Mesa Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $29.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mesa Royalty Trust
About Mesa Royalty Trust
Mesa Royalty Trust owns net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. The company has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin of Northwestern New Mexico and Southwestern Colorado. Mesa Royalty Trust was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mesa Royalty Trust
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.