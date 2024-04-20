Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0583 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This is a boost from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of PFD stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $10.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.89.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.
