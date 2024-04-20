Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Plans Dividend of $0.10

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, April 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:IDE opened at $10.30 on Friday. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $10.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the third quarter worth about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000.

About Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

