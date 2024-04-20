MetaWorks Platforms (OTCMKTS:MWRK) Receives “Neutral” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of MetaWorks Platforms (OTCMKTS:MWRK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

MetaWorks Platforms Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MWRK opened at $0.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03. MetaWorks Platforms has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.18.

Get MetaWorks Platforms alerts:

MetaWorks Platforms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

MetaWorks Platforms, Inc provides blockchain and Web3 development platform. It offers turnkey set of services for companies to develop and integrate blockchain and cryptocurrency technologies into their business operations. The company provides business development and technical services; blockchain and technology program management services; customer development services; business launch services; and post-business launch support services.

Receive News & Ratings for MetaWorks Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetaWorks Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.