Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

Finward Bancorp has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years. Finward Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 32.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Finward Bancorp to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.3%.

Finward Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FNWD opened at $24.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.21 million, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.91. Finward Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.29 and a 52-week high of $30.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Finward Bancorp

Finward Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter. Finward Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 8.68%. Analysts forecast that Finward Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNWD. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Finward Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Finward Bancorp by 11.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Finward Bancorp by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Finward Bancorp by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

About Finward Bancorp

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

