Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Announces Dividend of $0.07

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0729 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.
Northland Power Stock Performance
Shares of NPIFF opened at $15.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.74 and a 200 day moving average of $16.83. Northland Power has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $25.00.
About Northland Power
