Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Announces Dividend of $0.07

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0729 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

Northland Power Stock Performance

Shares of NPIFF opened at $15.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.74 and a 200 day moving average of $16.83. Northland Power has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $25.00.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

